Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Raymond James

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of RHP opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $98.11.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 483,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 229,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after purchasing an additional 102,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $926,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

