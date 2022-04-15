Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SABR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Sabre has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sabre will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $692,679 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

