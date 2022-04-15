Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAFRY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Safran from €150.00 ($163.04) to €140.00 ($152.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Safran from €137.00 ($148.91) to €140.00 ($152.17) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safran has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Safran stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Safran has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

