Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Given New $27.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an in-line rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09. Samsara has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

