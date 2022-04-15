Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the March 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,368,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $3,474,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SANB stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

