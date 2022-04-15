SAP (SAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. Analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $103.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. SAP has a 12-month low of $103.89 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SAP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in SAP by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

