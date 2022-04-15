Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SARTF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $776.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $383.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $329.00 and a one year high of $947.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

