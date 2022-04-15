SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (SVRE) to Raise $10 Million in IPO

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (SVRE) plans to raise $10 million in an IPO on Wednesday, April 27th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,400,000 shares at a price of $7.22 per share.

In the last twelve months, SaverOne 2014 Ltd. generated $150,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $8.5 million. SaverOne 2014 Ltd. has a market-cap of $87.7 million.

ThinkEquity served as the underwriter for the IPO.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is NOT an IPO. This is a NASDAQ uplisting from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. IPOScoop has NO CALL on uplistings. This is an offering of 1,385,042 American Depositary Shares (ADS) with the proposed symbol “SVRE”. Each ADS equals three ordinary shares. The assumed initial public offering price is $7.22 per ADS, the U.S. dollar equivalent of our ordinary shares’ closing price on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on March 28, 2022. The ordinary shares trade under the symbol “SAVR” on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.) We are a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of an advanced safety solution that can save lives by blocking cellphone (mobile phone) use while driving. (Incorporated in Israel) Our SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver’s vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications. We have three generations of systems – the first two target the automobile aftermarket and the third is intended to target vehicle manufacturers. We have completed development of our Generation 1.0 system and are in the pre-commercialization/early use phase while the development of our Generation 2.0 system which will replace Generation 1.0, is nearing completion and the Generation 3.0 system is in the early stages of development. Our business activity so far has been conducted only in Israel. Our SaverOne system can be used in vehicles owned or leased by companies that are provided to employees, or private vehicles, commercial trucks, buses and other forms of transportation. Our technology is based on our proprietary hardware, software and algorithms, and, because it meets the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA’s, guidelines for a complete solution for distracted driving as well as offers certain advantages that our competitors do not, we believe we have significant advantages over our competitors in the market. The National Safety Council (NSC) reports that mobile phone use during driving causes approximately 1.6 million traffic accidents annually in the United States alone, leading to the death of approximately 4,600 people and injuring an additional 391,000 people. Moreover, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, or FMCSA, reported that 71% of commercially driven large-truck crashes occurred because of driver distraction. The number of accidents caused by distracted driving increased each year from 2015 – 2019 according to the NHTSA. Distracted driving due to mobile phone usage is not just a problem in the United States. A number of surveys conducted across Europe and Oceania have revealed troubling statistics about its prevalence across nations. In the Czech Republic, 36% of drivers admitted to using their phone almost every time they get behind the wheel. In both Spain and Ireland, 25% of drivers admitted to using their phone while driving. In Germany, at any given moment an average of 7% of all drivers are distracted while driving. This problem of distracted driving extends to Australia as well, where one-quarter of drivers admitted to using their phone while driving. **Note: Revenue and net loss figures are in U.S. dollars for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, according to the prospectus. “.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. was founded in 2014 and has 41 employees. The company is located at Em Hamoshavot Rd. 94 Petah Tikvah, Israel and can be reached via phone at +972-39094177.

