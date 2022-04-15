ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.
ScanSource stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $865.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.55. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 68.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
