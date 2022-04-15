ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Get ScanSource alerts:

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.79. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $865.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.