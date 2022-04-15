Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Up 246.2% in March

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,100 shares, a growth of 246.2% from the March 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 522.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCFLF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.15) to €6.00 ($6.52) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schaeffler from €9.00 ($9.78) to €8.00 ($8.70) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

