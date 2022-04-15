Schlumberger (SLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Schlumberger to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Bank of America upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

