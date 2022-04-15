Scotiabank Increases Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$4.75

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.49 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

