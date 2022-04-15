Scotiabank Increases TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target to C$78.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

TRP opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

