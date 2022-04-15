Scotiabank Increases Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$42.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

NYSE TRQ opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $503.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at $174,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

