Scotiabank Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to C$105.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its target price decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

