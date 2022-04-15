Scotiabank Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to C$105.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its target price decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.
Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
