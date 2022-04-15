Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) Insider Mark FitzPatrick Acquires 10,000 Shares

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT – Get Rating) insider Mark FitzPatrick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 961 ($12.52) per share, with a total value of £96,100 ($125,228.04).

Shares of SMT stock opened at GBX 956 ($12.46) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £13.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 816.20 ($10.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,568.50 ($20.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 992.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,226.02.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

