Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) Insider Mark FitzPatrick Acquires 10,000 Shares

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT – Get Rating) insider Mark FitzPatrick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 961 ($12.52) per share, with a total value of £96,100 ($125,228.04).
Shares of SMT stock opened at GBX 956 ($12.46) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £13.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 816.20 ($10.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,568.50 ($20.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 992.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,226.02.
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.