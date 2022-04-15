Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($1.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.00). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

DAL opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $49.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.55) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

