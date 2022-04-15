Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($22.78).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($23.72) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($24.75) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.64) on Friday. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,005 ($13.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £223.84 million and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,262.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,270.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 41.10 ($0.54) dividend. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

