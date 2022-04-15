SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Down 54.4% in March

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,800 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the March 15th total of 607,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, insider George B. Hanna bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,205 shares of company stock worth $175,199 over the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SCWX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of SCWX opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.