Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, an increase of 274.8% from the March 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SEKEY stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Seiko Epson has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seiko Epson will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

