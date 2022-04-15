Service Properties Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

Service Properties Trust has a payout ratio of -5.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

SVC stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,211,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 663,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,236,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,360,000 after purchasing an additional 636,399 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 352,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 342,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

SVC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

