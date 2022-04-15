Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG) Short Interest Update

Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 296.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SHRG opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Sharing Services Global has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Sharing Services Global Corporation operates in the direct selling industry primarily in the United States, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Health and Wellness Products and Other segments. The company markets and distributes health and wellness products under the Elevate and The Happy Co brands through an independent sales force.

