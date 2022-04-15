Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $4.83 on Friday. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $92.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 381,522 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,078,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

