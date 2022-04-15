Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SJR. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.33.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0791 dividend. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,888,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001,945 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,262 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,349,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,978,000 after purchasing an additional 483,178 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,424,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,687,000 after purchasing an additional 508,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.