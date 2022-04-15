Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Update

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SHERF stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHERF. Scotiabank raised shares of Sherritt International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

