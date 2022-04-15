Short Interest in Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Increases By 90.0%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Aisin has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aisin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

