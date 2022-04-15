Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Grows By 297.7%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 297.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,692,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,377,000 after acquiring an additional 111,612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period.

ERC stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.0948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

