Short Interest in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Declines By 72.9%

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,053,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 100,901 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANZU stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

