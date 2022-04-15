Short Interest in Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Declines By 46.7%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ARTH opened at $0.09 on Friday. Arch Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.
