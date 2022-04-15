Short Interest in Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Declines By 46.7%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ARTH opened at $0.09 on Friday. Arch Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.