Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Rises By 78.9%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

ASAZY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

