Short Interest in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Drops By 75.9%

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the March 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ASAX opened at $9.81 on Friday. Astrea Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPO LLC bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,725,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,348,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,279,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,973,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

