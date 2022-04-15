Short Interest in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Expands By 141.2%

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ SWET opened at $9.83 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,445,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 1.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 20.4% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the third quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.