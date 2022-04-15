Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Decreases By 47.5%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BB Seguridade Participações stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. BB Seguridade Participações has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance.

