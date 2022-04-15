Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Decreases By 47.5%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BB Seguridade Participações stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. BB Seguridade Participações has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $5.64.
About BB Seguridade Participações (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BB Seguridade Participações (BBSEY)
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.