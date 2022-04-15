Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Expands By 80.0%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

BDO Unibank stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.0359 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

