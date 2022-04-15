Short Interest in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Drops By 82.4%

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the March 15th total of 198,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Better Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Better Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.25). Research analysts anticipate that Better Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Armanino acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,500 shares of company stock worth $100,425.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics, Inc develops prescription digital therapeutics. It is developing Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (Nutritional CBT), a behavioral therapy for patients with type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. Its development pipeline products include BTÂ001 for type2 diabetes; BTÂ002 for Type 2 diabetes with hypertension; BTÂ003 for hypertension; and BTÂ004 for hyperlipidemia.

