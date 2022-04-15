Short Interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Rises By 282.4%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 758,000 shares, an increase of 282.4% from the March 15th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVXV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.59 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BVXV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

