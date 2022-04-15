Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Grows By 287.3%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a growth of 287.3% from the March 15th total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 513,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Blackboxstocks stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Blackboxstocks has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09.

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Blackboxstocks will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

