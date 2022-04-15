Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Rises By 228.7%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 228.7% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHI opened at $12.90 on Friday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

