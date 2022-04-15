Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Rises By 228.7%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 228.7% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHI opened at $12.90 on Friday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI)
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.