Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Drops By 42.9%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 288,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

CNNEF stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

