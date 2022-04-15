Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Drops By 42.9%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 288,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
CNNEF stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62.
Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.07 million during the quarter.
Canacol Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.
