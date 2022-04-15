Short Interest in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Decreases By 41.7%

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ DHHC opened at $9.81 on Friday. DiamondHead has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,799,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,272,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in DiamondHead by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,198,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 248,025 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in DiamondHead by 127.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 812,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 455,164 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in DiamondHead by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 651,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 100,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the fourth quarter valued at $5,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.