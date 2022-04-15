Short Interest in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Declines By 41.4%

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,200 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DSS by 3,868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 354,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DSS by 19.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 92,401 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DSS in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in DSS in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in DSS in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

DSS opened at $0.50 on Friday. DSS has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.96.

DSS, Inc operates in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, securitized digital assets, securities trading and fund management, banking, lending, and finance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Premier Packaging, Investment Bank, BioHealth Group, Securities and Fintech Group, and Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group.

