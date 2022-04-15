Short Interest in Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Increases By 291.4%

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 291.4% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ETST opened at $0.01 on Friday. Earth Science Tech has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging.

