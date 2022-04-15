Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Drops By 75.0%

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RNSC stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $32.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNSC. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 127,616 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the third quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000.

