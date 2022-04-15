Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Drops By 75.0%

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RNSC stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $32.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.
