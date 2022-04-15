Short Interest in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Decreases By 43.2%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,359,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 516,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Acquisition by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 789,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 324,437 shares in the last quarter. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,341,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

FRON opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Frontier Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.