Short Interest in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Rises By 270.8%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 270.8% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,450,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 12.7% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSNB opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

