Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Grows By 125.9%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.