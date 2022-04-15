Short Interest in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Grows By 410.0%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 410.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIM stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Simec has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

