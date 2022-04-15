Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Rises By 375.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $26.54.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.
