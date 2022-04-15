Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Rises By 375.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSJS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 46,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

