Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Decreases By 42.6%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,966,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.75. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

